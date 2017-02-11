Anne Arundel police arrest suspect at...

Anne Arundel police arrest suspect at Maryland Live Casino after carjacking incident

2 hrs ago

At around 11 p.m. Friday, Anne Arundel police were informed of a car chase involving Prince George's County officers in the Route 295 area. The vehicle was involved in a carjacking in Washington, Anne Arundel police said.

