About 5,000 vanity license plates are...

About 5,000 vanity license plates are banned in Maryland. Here's a look at why.

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The list of vanity license plates rejected by the state of Maryland grew to more than 4,900 last year, according to the Motor Vehicle Administration. The 20-year-old "Objectionable Plate List," as it's called, is home to the dirtiest combinations of letters and numbers Marylanders could think up for their car bumpers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb 1 Really Big Phart 3
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan 8 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec '16 Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec '16 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec '16 Pence of Tides 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC