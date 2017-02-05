About 5,000 vanity license plates are banned in Maryland. Here's a look at why.
The list of vanity license plates rejected by the state of Maryland grew to more than 4,900 last year, according to the Motor Vehicle Administration. The 20-year-old "Objectionable Plate List," as it's called, is home to the dirtiest combinations of letters and numbers Marylanders could think up for their car bumpers.
