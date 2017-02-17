4 days after inmate's slaying, his rape conviction is tossed
Roger Largent will never get a chance to clear his name in the rape of a disabled woman: He was found beaten to death in his prison cell four days before a court tossed his conviction. Authorities suspect Largent's cellmate in the slaying, but they have not cited a motive or filed charges in the Saturday attack.
