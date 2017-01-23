Wind advisory in effect throughout Maryland
High Wind Warning issued January 23 at 10:34AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 10:15AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 9:23AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 6:51AM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 6:51AM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 6:51AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 1:51PM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|2
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec '16
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC