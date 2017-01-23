Wind advisory in effect throughout Maryland

High Wind Warning issued January 23 at 10:34AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 10:15AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 9:23AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 6:51AM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 6:51AM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Worcester High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 6:51AM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 1:51PM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM ... (more)

