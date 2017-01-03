Will Campos, ex-PG County delegate, p...

Will Campos, ex-PG County delegate, pleads guilty to federal bribery charges

Read more: Washington Times

A former Maryland delegate from Prince George's County has pleaded guilty to federal charges of taking bribes in exchange for county grant funds. Will Campos, a former Democratic member of the county council, could face up to 10 years in prison, authorities said Tuesday.

