Will Campos, ex-PG County delegate, pleads guilty to federal bribery charges
A former Maryland delegate from Prince George's County has pleaded guilty to federal charges of taking bribes in exchange for county grant funds. Will Campos, a former Democratic member of the county council, could face up to 10 years in prison, authorities said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|2
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC