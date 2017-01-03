Van Hollen To Be Sworn In As Maryland's New Senator
Van Hollen, who served seven terms in the House, won the seat that opened from the departure of Barbara Mikulski, who retired after serving 30 years in the Senate. Maryland also will have two new House members who will be sworn in on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC