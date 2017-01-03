Va. delegate still pushing for ban on behind-the-wheel phone use
As Virginia's General Assembly prepares for its next session, one delegate hopes the commonwealth will be the next state to ban handheld cell phone use behind the wheel. Del. Rich Anderson is persistent about a hands-free law, he said, because he wants to bring down the number of Virginians killed due to distracted driving.
