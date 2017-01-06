USDA makes way for food stamp recipie...

USDA makes way for food stamp recipients to buy groceries online

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Maryland is one of seven states chosen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in a two-year pilot that will allow food stamp recipients to buy groceries online for the first time. The federal agency that oversees the supplemental nutritional food program for low income people, also known as SNAP , announced that in Maryland online retailer Amazon, along with grocery chains ShopRite and Safeway will begin accepting the federal benefits for online food purchases when the program starts this summer.

