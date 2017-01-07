Trump presidency, 2018 election hang over Annapolis statehouse
Maryland lawmakers return to Annapolis this week hoping to give their parties an edge for the 2018 election cycle, with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reaching the midpoint of his term with sky-high approval ratings. Hogan , who has undercut critics by governing from the center, will press the Democratic-majority legislature to adopt some of the same initiatives he failed to pass last year, including a plan to lure more manufacturers to the state with a decade-long tax exemption and legislation to rein in mandatory spending growth.
