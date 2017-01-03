Trial over fix for segregation at Maryland colleges begins
A trial to determine the best way to cure inequality among Maryland's colleges and universities is underway in federal court in Baltimore. The decade-old case being heard Monday involves a coalition representing the state's four historically black colleges that says the state has underfunded the institutions while developing programs at traditionally white schools that directly compete with and drain prospective students away from the African-American schools.
