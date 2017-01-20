Three Maryland residents selected for prestigious college scholarships in UK

Three college students from Maryland have been selected for prestigious scholarships awarded annually to top American students to study in the United Kingdom. Aaron Solomon, of Greenbelt, a senior at University of Maryland, College Park ; and Bailey Ulbricht, of Severna Park, a graduate of Carleton College in Minnesota, were selected for the 40-member class of 2017 Marshall scholars, program officials announced last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.