The Latest: Man died after driving to Maryland state forest
Police say a man found dead in a western Maryland state forest had driven there separately from a woman who is being treated for hypothermia after apparently spending a night in the woods. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said Wednesday their cars were found parked near Barton, about 130 miles west of Baltimore, near the eastern edge of the Savage River State Forest.
