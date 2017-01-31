The Daily Record announces its 2017 Influential Marylanders
The Daily Record has announced its 2017 Influential Marylanders, honoring 51 recipients who are leaving their mark throughout the state. "This year's Influential Marylanders demonstrate an impressive record of accomplishment, leadership and vision," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record.
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|Jan 7
|Solarman
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec '16
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec '16
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
