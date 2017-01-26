The 2017 Agenda of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland
The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland has been working to improve the quality of life for millions by meeting with community leaders and proactively engaging the citizens. The first day of session, Jan. 11, the LBCM presented a well thought out agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Afro American Newspaper.
