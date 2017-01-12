Teen charged in fatal double stabbing at Maryland mall
Police say they've charged a 17-year-old boy in the fatal stabbing of two men in a Maryland mall near Washington. Montgomery County Police announced in a statement late Wednesday that surveillance video from Westfield Wheaton mall shows the teen fighting with the men Tuesday.
