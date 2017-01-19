State Agency Advocates for Self-Driving Car Legislation in Maryland
Maryland state's Motor Vehicle Administration is advocating legislation that would transfer regulatory power of self-driving cars to the agency and the state police, saying the change may improve safety on Maryland roads and reduce human error. Motor Vehicle Administration representative Christine Nizer testified before the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Tuesday in favor of the bill, saying that the bill was written to be broad in order to be flexible because the technology for self-driving cars is moving forward so rapidly.
