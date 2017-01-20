Sony Classical to Release Simone Dinnerstein's Mozart in Havana, 4/21

Sony Classical will release acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein 's new album, Mozart in Havana , on April 21. The new album, recorded in Cuba, may be her most ambitious to date and is a testament to music's ability to cross all cultural and language barriers. For it, Dinnerstein has collaborated with the virtuosic Havana Lyceum Orchestra to perform Mozart's Piano Concerto Nos.

