Snow reenters the picture for Saturday in Washington, especially in Southern Maryland

The southern storm predicted to lay down a blanket of snow from northern Georgia through the Carolinas on Friday and Saturday may creep far enough north to graze the D.C. area with a little snow Saturday morning. Southern Maryland, meanwhile, could see up to several inches, depending on the storm track.

