Should legalizing marijuana be on the ballot in Maryland?
State lawmakers have proposed a constitutional amendment that would let voters decide in 2018 whether to tax and regulate marijuana in the same manner as alcohol - potentially making Maryland the first state in the region with a full-fledged legal marijuana market. The legislation, which is still being drafted, faces an uphill battle in Annapolis.
