Schools closed Monday on Eastern Shore following weekend snowstorm
Public schools on the Eastern Shore will be closed Monday following a weekend snowstorm that largely missed the Baltimore area but dumped half a foot of snow in several counties. St. Mary's County schools and Salisbury University will also be closed Monday.
