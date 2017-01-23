School system that fired woman for tw...

School system that fired woman for tweet updates guidelines

Read more: WWSB

A Maryland school system has updated its social media guidelines after a school system employee was fired for a lighthearted quarrel she had with a student on Twitter over the student's spelling. The Frederick News-Post reports that all new Frederick County school system employees will receive a mandatory training session that addresses social media.

