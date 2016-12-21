Sawyer Wayne Reilly is first baby of ...

Sawyer Wayne Reilly is first baby of 2017 born in Harford County

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Jill and Dan Reilly had hoped their youngest child, Sawyer Wayne, would be born Dec. 31, but he took an extra hour and a half to come out, which made him the first baby born in Harford County in 2017. Sawyer Wayne Reilly was born at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, New Year's Day, at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air after his mother was in labor for 17 hours.

