Sawyer Wayne Reilly is first baby of 2017 born in Harford County
Jill and Dan Reilly had hoped their youngest child, Sawyer Wayne, would be born Dec. 31, but he took an extra hour and a half to come out, which made him the first baby born in Harford County in 2017. Sawyer Wayne Reilly was born at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, New Year's Day, at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air after his mother was in labor for 17 hours.
