Sandy Hook Parent Helps Train School Workers On Safety
The mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and a Connecticut State Police trooper who investigated the incident are leading a safety training session for school workers in Frederick. The daylong event Wednesday is the second of three regional meetings that the Maryland Center for School Safety is sponsoring this week around the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
