Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes second Maryland congressman to sit out Donald Trump's inauguration
A second Democrat in Maryland's congressional delegation said Tuesday that he will skip President-elect Donald Trump 's inauguration, adding that he could not stomach the Republican's "relentless trafficking in bigotry, misogyny and fear." Freshman Rep. Jamie Raskin of Montgomery County, who represents the state's 8th Congressional District, announced his decision just days after saying in an interview that he viewed attending the ceremony as a "constitutional duty" and that he did not want to "run away from this."
