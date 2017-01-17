Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes second Mary...

Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes second Maryland congressman to sit out Donald Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A second Democrat in Maryland's congressional delegation said Tuesday that he will skip President-elect Donald Trump 's inauguration, adding that he could not stomach the Republican's "relentless trafficking in bigotry, misogyny and fear." Freshman Rep. Jamie Raskin of Montgomery County, who represents the state's 8th Congressional District, announced his decision just days after saying in an interview that he viewed attending the ceremony as a "constitutional duty" and that he did not want to "run away from this."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan 8 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan 7 Solarman 2
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec 29 Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec 26 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec 19 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec '16 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov '16 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC