Poll: Hogan Approval Rating At 74 Percent
Less than a week before the Maryland General Assembly session begins, a new poll finds 74 percent of Marylanders have a favorable view of Gov. Larry Hogan. The poll of 823 registered voters conducted between December 14 and this past Monday finds 45 percent "strongly approve" of the job Hogan is doing, while 29 percent "somewhat approve."
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|4 hr
|CAS
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
