Politics aside, blue state Maryland p...

Politics aside, blue state Maryland prepares for inauguration of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

On inauguration day next week, Air Force Airman Pearl Umberger will don her ceremonial uniform, medals, cap and white gloves and march with her honor guard unit escorting the motorcade of America's 45th president from the Capitol to the White House . "It's really cool," Umberger said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan 8 noobieR 1
News Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor... Jan 7 Solarman 2
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec 29 Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec 26 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec 19 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec 14 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov '16 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,887,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC