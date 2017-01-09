Perez, candidate for DNC chair, calls for expanded voter protection

U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas E. Perez , one of several candidates running to lead the Democratic National Committee, said Monday he would use the position to expand the party's efforts to protect voters in the wake of ballot laws cropping up across the country. The Takoma Park resident, a former Montgomery County and Maryland state official, said the national party needs to take a more active role on ballot access, coordinating responses from state and national leaders and "playing offense" by expanding voter registration in every state.

