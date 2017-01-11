Owner of Ocean City pontoon company c...

Owner of Ocean City pontoon company charged in boy's death

11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The owner of an Ocean City pontoon rental company has been charged in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy who died after falling off a rented vessel. Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson tells The Daily Times of Salisbury that a criminal summons was issued Tuesday.

