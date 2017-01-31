Number of U.S. prisoners serving life...

Number of U.S. prisoners serving life sentences has quadrupled

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The nation's population of prisoners serving life sentences has quadrupled over the past three decades, and those eligible for parole are waiting longer to be released, according to a report released Tuesday. The report from The Sentencing Project, an organization that advocates for sentencing reform, says that no one serving a life sentence in Maryland has been paroled since 1995.

