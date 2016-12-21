new SoberRide logs 911 rides since holiday rollout in December
With holiday office parties and New Year's Eve carousing the just-ended holiday season was a busy time for SoberRide, the free cab ride home service to area residents who've been drinking. "If you divide that by the eight hours that we offered the program between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. it translates into the removal of a would-be drunk driver off greater Washington area roadways every minute and a half," said Kurt Erickson, president of Washington Regional Alcohol Program.
