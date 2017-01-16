New Report Grades Maryland School Lunches
Howard County came out on top in a first year report called the School Food Environment Grades project conducted by a Healthy School Food Maryland. Healthy School Food Maryland, a coalition of 20 local, state, and national organizations focused on the quality and safety of food for children at Maryland Public Schools, released the report in December.
