new Prince Georgea s liquor board official resigns after bribery charges
One of the Prince George's County liquor board officials caught up in a federal bribery investigation stepped down Friday after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan demanded his resignation, the governor's office said. Anuj Sud, a liquor board commissioner, is one of four people indicted as part of an FBI investigation into corruption on the board, which regulates liquor licenses in the county.
