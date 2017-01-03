new Prince Georgea s liquor board off...

new Prince Georgea s liquor board official resigns after bribery charges

One of the Prince George's County liquor board officials caught up in a federal bribery investigation stepped down Friday after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan demanded his resignation, the governor's office said. Anuj Sud, a liquor board commissioner, is one of four people indicted as part of an FBI investigation into corruption on the board, which regulates liquor licenses in the county.

