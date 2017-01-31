new Pedestrian struck, killed by car ...

new Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Prince Georgea s Co.

23 hrs ago

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George's County, Maryland, Tuesday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department/EMS said that the man was not in the crosswalk when he was hit.

