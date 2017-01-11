New Maryland database helps find lost life insurance policies
When a loved one dies, families don't always know where to find the life insurance policy of the deceased. The Maryland Insurance Administration and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, or NAIC, announced Tuesday that the database had been created..
