New lawmakers from Maryland join contentious first day of Congress

Congressional Republicans faced a bipartisan backlash on Tuesday over a proposal to weaken ethics oversight as the new session began with two new Maryland Democrats in the House and another elevated to the Senate . In a day usually consumed by ceremony and ritual, the 115th Congress began instead with a struggle over GOP plans to gut an independent House ethics office.

