New farm should help put Maryland winery on national map

Old Westminster Winery in Maryland already was a rising star among East Coast wineries, in 2016 winning the state's Comptroller's Cup and being named to the Daily Meal's newest list of 101 best U.S. wineries . With the recent purchase of 117 acres of elevated farmland in northern Montgomery County, the opportunity to shine nationally over the next five to 10 years just got a lot better.

