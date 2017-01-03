New CBC Chair Cedric Richmond Vows To Fight GOP Attempts To Repeal Obamacare
Now 49 members strong, the CBC wields a significant amount of power on Capitol Hill. This year's new members include the Senator from California, Kamala Harris , Congressmen Anthony Brown from Maryland, and Florida's Al Lawson .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|12 hr
|CAS
|1
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC