new At Womena s March, Marylanders say they want Trump to heed them

As Olivia Brant marched through Washington, she thought of her diploma from the University of Maryland, her three years living in New Orleans, her opportunity to attend graduate school - all possible, she said, because she had an abortion when she was 19 years old. Brant joined hundreds of thousands of grandmothers, mothers, daughters and allies from across the country during Saturday's Women's March on Washington in standing up for reproductive and other rights they feel are at risk under President Donald Trump's administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.