Nearly 200 Maryland National Guardsmen deploy Sunday from Aberdeen
About 1,500 in the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade of the Maryland Army National Guard depart from the MG Warren D. Hodges Armory at the Aberdeen Proving Ground Edgewood Area on Sunday. The boy put on his red Superman cape, loaded foam darts into his Nerf gun, and prepared to follow his daddy off to war.
