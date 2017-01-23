More than two dozen broadcasters join Maryland Public TV in landmark simulcast of heroin program

Maryland Public Television will premiere a new program, Breaking Heroin's Grip: Road to Recovery , on Saturday, February 11 at 7 p.m. The hour-long television event, consisting of a 40-minute documentary and 20-minute live phone bank program, will air on nearly 30 television and radio stations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., either simultaneously with MPT's telecast or shortly thereafter. This unprecedented simulcast is designed to reach tens of thousands of regional viewers.

