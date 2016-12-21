Furthering MGM Resorts International' s commitment to the arts, the highly anticipated MGM National Harbor, features a permanent collection of art inspired by the rich heritage of the Capital Region. Woven seamlessly throughout the resort's public spaces, the MGM National Harbor Heritage Collection showcases commissioned and procured works by visionary local and international sculptors, photographers and mixed-media artists, including Bob Dylan, Margaret Boozer, Alice Aycock, Sam Gilliam, John Dreyfuss, John Safer, Liao Yibai and Chul Hyun Ahn, among others.

