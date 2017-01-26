Melania Trump's libel suit going forward

A Maryland judge has ruled that First Lady Melania Trump's libel suit against a blogger who posted statements about her alleged past involvement in a "high-end escort" service will move forward, but it remains unclear whether her claims against The Daily Mail will be allowed to proceed. Trump sued The Daily Mail and Maryland blogger Webster Griffin Tarpley in September 2016 for allegedly false and defamatory statements about her past.

