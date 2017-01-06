Medical marijuana companies form trad...

Medical marijuana companies form trade group in Maryland

15 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Several companies that will grow and process medicinal marijuana in Maryland announced Friday the formation of The Maryland Wholesale Medical Cannabis Trade Association, or MedCan. The trade association started with 20 founding members said it will advocate on issues that affect the industry, such as advancing the science on the health benefits of the drug.

Chicago, IL

