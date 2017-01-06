Medical marijuana companies form trade group in Maryland
Several companies that will grow and process medicinal marijuana in Maryland announced Friday the formation of The Maryland Wholesale Medical Cannabis Trade Association, or MedCan. The trade association started with 20 founding members said it will advocate on issues that affect the industry, such as advancing the science on the health benefits of the drug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland Legislature Urged to Overturn Governor...
|4 hr
|Solarman
|2
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Dec 29
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov '16
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC