MD Lawmakers plan to protect undocumented immigrants

11 hrs ago Read more: WMDT

One of the executive orders Trump signed into action last week would cut off funds to cities that do not report undocumented immigrants to federal authorities. In response Maryland law makers are fighting back against this measure with legislation of their own, the Trust Act.

