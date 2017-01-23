Md. Court: Police Can Still Search Cars After Smelling Pot
Although possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized in Maryland, the state's highest court has ruled that police can still search a car without a warrant if they smell pot. The Court of Appeals issued the unanimous opinion on Friday.
