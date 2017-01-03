Maryland's Highest Court Hearing Bail...

Maryland's Highest Court Hearing Bail Reform Case

23 hrs ago

Maryland's highest court is scheduled to hear testimony on calls to reform the state's bail system. Attorney General Brian Frosh is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Maryland Court of Appeals.

