Maryland settles lawsuit with drug maker accused of creating a monopoly

Maryland joined four other states and the Federal Trade Commission in announcing a $100 million settlement Wednesday with Mallinckrodt ARD Inc., formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc., for allegedly monopolizing the market for a lifesaving drug called Acthar. Acthar is a therapeutic adrenocorticotropic hormone, or ACTH, and is used to treat infantile spasms, a rare but devastating neurological disease; nephrotic syndrome, a kidney disorder; and multiple sclerosis.

