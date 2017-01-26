Maryland Senate delays vote to overtu...

Maryland Senate delays vote to overturn Hogan's renewable energy veto

Senators again delayed voting to override Gov. Larry Hogan 's veto of a renewable energy bill, but the decision spurred some heated words between Democratic and Republican leaders. The state Senate had planned to vote Thursday on whether to override the veto of legislation that would require more of the electricity sold in Maryland to come from renewable sources, such as solar power and wind power.

