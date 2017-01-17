Maryland school safety training includes Sandy Hook speakers

Just over four years after the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut, schools across the nation are continuing their efforts to promote safety and security for students, including in Maryland through the state's 2017 School Safety Initiative. The Maryland Center for School Safety and a group called Safe and Sound Schools held safety training this week for school administrators, mental health staff, security staff and resource officers from schools across the state to discuss topics such as mental health, awareness and preparation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.