Maryland researchers identify proteins in Zika linked to birth defects
Scientists from the University of Maryland School of Medicine have identified seven proteins in the Zika virus that could be to blame for the birth defects linked to the pathogen. The researchers are among scores around the world trying to develop a vaccine and other treatments for the virus, which causes neurological problems in children and adults.
